Man hits garage after leaving scene of fender bender, Brockton police say

A man is accused of leaving the scene of one crash Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, only to become trapped in his truck after hitting the garage of a nearby home.

Brockton police say the initial crash, which was minor, happened shortly before 10 a.m. on an exit ramp from Westgate Drive to Route 27. The pickup truck collided with an SUV.

Both drivers discussed the incident briefly, police said, but the pickup truck's driver left without giving his information.

The woman who was driving the SUV followed him before he hit a garage on Messina Drive, according to police.

The driver, a 69-year-old man whose name was not released, called 911 and said his brakes had failed. Firefighters found him trapped inside his pickup truck and had to free him.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The garage and a vehicle inside it were damaged.

The driver received a citation for leaving the scene of a crash and negligent operation.

No further information was immediately available.