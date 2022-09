A man working a forklift in Boston's Seaport District had to go to the hospital Wednesday morning after being thrown from the machine, first responders said.

The man was thrown after the forklift tilted forward, first responders on scene told NBC10 Boston.

Happening Now: In #Boston’s Seaport District, a worker has been transported to the hospital after this forklift tilted and he was thrown forward. ⁦@BostonFire⁩ has stabilized the vehicle at Sleeper and Seaport Blvd. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/4N4dB3HQVW — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 7, 2022

The Boston Fire Department has stabilized the vehicle, which is at Sleeper and Seaport Boulevard.

It's not clear how badly the worker was hurt.