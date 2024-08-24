Man hospitalized after falling into Mass. lake

Emergency crews rescued a 70-year-old man who had fallen into Lake Boon in Stow, Massachusetts on Saturday.

First responders arrived to the lake shortly after 11:30a.m. and found the man in the water being helped by a bystander. Responders pulled the man out of the water and began administering CPR.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on his condition.