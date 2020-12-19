Man Hospitalized for Life-Threatening Injuries Following South Boston Stabbing: Police

A man was transported to a local hospital Friday night with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in South Boston, police say.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and F Street in South Boston. An officer spotted the man suffering from an apparent stab wound while he was out on patrol.

No arrests have been made and the scene has been cleared.

Police did not immediately release any further information.