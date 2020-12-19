Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
stabbing

Man Hospitalized for Life-Threatening Injuries Following South Boston Stabbing: Police

The 911 call came in around 10:45 p.m. Friday

By Shauna Golden

A man was transported to a local hospital Friday night with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in South Boston, police say.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and F Street in South Boston. An officer spotted the man suffering from an apparent stab wound while he was out on patrol.

No arrests have been made and the scene has been cleared.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Dorchester fire 56 mins ago

Dorchester Liquor Store Fire Causes Over $500K in Damage

COVID-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

FDA Authorizes Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

Police did not immediately release any further information.

This article tagged under:

stabbingSouth BostonBoston StabbingBoston Police Depart
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us