Milton

Man hospitalized in Milton stabbing

A 35-year-old man from Brockton, Massachusetts, was injured Monday in a stabbing on Central Avenue near the Boston line, Milton police say

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday evening in Milton, Massachusetts.

Milton police said Tuesday they responded to Central Avenue around 6:15 p.m. the day before to find the victim, a 35-year-old Brockton man, suffering from stab wounds.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officers helped treat the man at the scene before he was transported to Boston Medical Center. Police did not have any information about his condition.

Investigators say an unknown person stabbed the victim with a knife on Central Avenue near the Boston line before fleeing toward Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

More Milton news

MBTA Feb 20

Milton continues to push back on MBTA zoning law

MBTA Feb 18

WATCH: T trolley hit by ‘wall of water' from icy river, 7 people rescued by boat

Milton Feb 4

Ex-boyfriend arrested in woman's shooting in Milton, DA says

This article tagged under:

MiltonMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us