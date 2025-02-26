Man hospitalized in Milton stabbing

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday evening in Milton, Massachusetts.

Milton police said Tuesday they responded to Central Avenue around 6:15 p.m. the day before to find the victim, a 35-year-old Brockton man, suffering from stab wounds.

Officers helped treat the man at the scene before he was transported to Boston Medical Center. Police did not have any information about his condition.

Investigators say an unknown person stabbed the victim with a knife on Central Avenue near the Boston line before fleeing toward Boston.

The stabbing remains under investigation.