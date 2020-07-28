Local

Worcester

Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Being Shot in Worcester, Police Say

So far, police said they have limited information on suspects

By Melissa Buja

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after being shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

After receiving a report of a shooting around 1:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the area of 6 Freeland St., where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said. His exact condition was unclear.

So far, police said they have limited information on suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651 or by sending an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

