Man in court for deadly parking lot shooting in Plymouth

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in a parking lot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is expected in court on Monday.

Authorities say it all started with a minor traffic incident. While the district attorney stopped short of calling it a road rage incident, witnesses say it was a confrontation that quickly escalated into a deadly shooting.

Three to four gunshots is what some say they heard Friday just before 6 p.m. Several 911 calls were received for the shooting on Middle Street in downtown Plymouth. That's where officers found 41-year-old Brent Berkeley with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say Berkeley was driving a Jeep SUV that was involved in a minor accident with a Toyota RAV4 driven by 23-year-old David Jerome, with his 18-month-old child on board.

The two men got into a physical fight that ended with Jerome allegedly shooting Berkeley.

Jerome was arrested, while the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. Witnesses say they saw the suspect attempt CPR.

"My assumption is that he had realized what he had done and then tried to help the man, realized he couldn't help, backed away, and freaked out," witness Joel Burrelli said.

"People need to understand that you have to proceed cautiously, proceed carefully and protect yourselves and protect others to the extent that you can and don't let things blow up out of proportion," Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

Jerome is facing multiple charges stemming from Friday's incident. We hope to learn more about what happened at Monday's arraignment.