Man in Custody After Dragging Officer With His Car, Highway Chase

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night in Randolph after Massachusetts State Police say he dragged a trooper with his car and then led officers on a highway chase.

Investigators say the situation began shortly after 5 p.m. when a state trooper spotted the man, who is a suspect in an ongoing firearms investigation, in a vehicle near the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Avon.

Police say the man took off, briefly dragging the trooper for several feet before he was able to roll away from the suspect's vehicle to safety.

The suspect drove away onto Route 24, police say, and he was pursued by the trooper who had been dragged near the Walmart and other cruisers that responded as backup.

The man eventually crashed on Route 24 northbound in Randolph, prior to the split, and bailed out of his car, fleeing on foot into the town, according to police.

Law enforcement flooded the area trying to find him, before eventually locating him and arresting him in a residential neighborhood at Canton Street and Crowley Drive.

Later, detectives came back to the area to speak with neighbors as they tried to figure out the exact route the suspect took after ditching his car on the highway.

State police have not provided any details concerning the firearms investigation that the suspect was wanted for in the first place.

Police have also not said what kind of charges the man is facing following Monday's incident.

The trooper who was dragged by the suspect's vehicle suffered minor injuries, but state police say he remained on duty Monday night and is working on the ongoing investigation.