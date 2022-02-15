Man in His 20s Critically Injured in Quincy Shooting

A man in his 20s was shot Tuesday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, and no suspects have been identified yet, police said.

Quincy officers were called to Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding officers discovered a shooting had taken place, and the victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting but said a witness reported seeing multiple people running away from the scene.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene and are assisting the Quincy Police Department with the investigation. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said they do not have jurisdiction at this time.

No other information was immediately available, but Quincy police said they expected to release more details later Tuesday night. The investigation is active and ongoing.