Man in His 30s Shot After Leaving Encore Boston Harbor, DA Says

The shooting is not believed to be random, officials say. No arrests have been made. 

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

encore boston harbor sunset
NBC10 Boston

A man in his 30s was shot after leaving the Encore Boston Harbor Casino around 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Sweetser Circle in Everett, Massachusetts.

Everett police responded around 3 a.m. to a call for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigating indicates the victim was shot after leaving the casino in the early morning hours. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Details on the extent of his injuries or his condition were not provided.

The incident is being investigated by the DA's office, Everett and Boston police, as well as Massachusetts State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

