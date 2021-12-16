Man in Suit Tried to Abduct Child During Boston School Recess, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child who was playing with other children during recess at a Boston elementary school Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported by staff at David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said Thursday.

A man in a gray suit had approached three students who were out during recess and tried to grab one child's arm. As he did it, he said he wanted the kids to come play basketball with him, police said.

Officers searched in the area for a man in a gray suit but didn't find anything. They shared surveillance footage showing a possible suspect.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Attempted Kidnapping in Roxbury https://t.co/J1Eh9I4eff pic.twitter.com/G8TNGwjeFj — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 16, 2021

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).