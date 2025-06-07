Man in wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle in New Haven, Conn.

A man who was in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Dixwell Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they said they found a 50-year-old from New Haven in the road with injuries.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

According to police, the man was in a wheelchair traveling south on Dixwell Avenue from Charles Street in the southbound lane near the center line when he was hit by a vehicle going south on Dixwell Avenue in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.