Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple

The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.

Clegg waived his right to an extradition hearing in Vermont and was brought back to New Hampshire in October to face the two counts of second-degree murder. He waived his arraignment and has been held without bail ever since.

The Reids were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord on April 21, not far from the apartment complex where they lived.

Authorities searched for months for the Reids' killer, eventually announcing they were searching for a male "person of interest" in the case.

The attorney general's office said Friday that Clegg was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on multiple counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting the Reids and multiple counts of falsifying physical evidence for moving and concealing their bodies and for burning his tent and campsite. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Jan. 30 in Merrimack Superior Court.