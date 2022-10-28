Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed.

An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.