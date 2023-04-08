Man Injured Following Shooting in Brockton

A man was injured following a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.
Police responded to the area of Cottage Street shortly before 6p.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city's electronic gun detection system. Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.