Man Injured in Fall River Shooting Upgraded to Stable Condition, Police Say

The man is reportedly receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the groin

By Shauna Golden

A man has been upgraded to stable condition after being shot in Fall River, Massachusetts, Friday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a shooting at 227 Lawrence St. shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the groin area, authorities said.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Police initially believed the man's injuries were potentially life-threatening.

Approximately 10 rounds were allegedly fired from a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

