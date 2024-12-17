Man injured in pedestrian crash in Waltham

One person was injured in a pedestrian crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Waltham police said the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Stow Street and Ravenswood Road.

A 42-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by a 43-year-old woman, according to police. The Camry was reporteldy traveling north when the man was struck. It is believed that headlights from oncoming traffic, along with weather conditions, affected the driver's ability to see the pedestrian.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The driver was not cited for improper operation. Her vehicle sustained front end and windshield damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police said there are no traffic signals or crosswalks where the crash occurred.