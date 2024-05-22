Man injured in Providence shooting

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with two gunshot wounds, Providence police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man was shot multiple times in Providence, Rhode Island, early Wednesday morning.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to the Chad Brown area after hearing multiple gun shots around 3:22 a.m. and found the victim stumbling toward Donelson and Eaton streets.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The victim reportedly told police that the person who shot him ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with two gunshot wounds, WJAR reports. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several shell casings were found on March Street, according to WJAR. An investigation is ongoing.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us