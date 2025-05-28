Man injured in shooting after attacking Boston police officer, taking his gun ID'd

Authorities have released the name of the man who attacked a Boston police officer on Tuesday and got a hold of the officer's gun, shooting himself during the confrontation.

Elvis Haughton, 46, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery of a police officer, illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession and resisting arrest, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an incident around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, when a detail officer reported shots fired in the area of 265 Cambridge St. near Massachusetts General Hospital.

Authorities said a man who appeared to be struggling with his mental health confronted the officer.

When additional officers arrived, they were informed that a detail officer had been approached by someone who knocked the officer's hat off and "somehow attacked the officer in some way, shape or form" and was able to get a hold of the officer's gun, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The man discharged at least one round from the gun, injuring himself, Cox said. Other detail officers in the area, along with some bystanders, helped subdue the man with the gun.

The man was arrested and treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After hearing the gunfire, bystander Eddy Rivera, who was working nearby, worked with another detail officer and a construction worker to help get Haughton into handcuffs.

"I was out of my van, I heard a gunshot," said Eddy Rivera of Cambridge. "I heard the cop screaming for help, so I ran across the street."

"He was already on the ground, I just jumped on his chest to hold him down," Rivera said. "When I was on the ground and I grabbed his wrist, I noticed probably 2 feet away from me the police officer's 9mm."

He said he didn't have time to think about the danger.

"I got nine brothers, and they used to kick my butt all the time," he said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu thanked those on the scene for their bravery.

"It's just a reminder of how much our officers and first responders are always ready to take action and work to keep people safe," she said.

Cox said the incident remains under investigation because a department firearm was involved.

"We were very thankful that no one was seriously injured," the police commissioner said. "Our officer is doing OK, and more importantly, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the people who were there to help. We appreciate that tremendously."

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office said they also responded to the shooting and will be investigating since a police officer's weapon was discharged.