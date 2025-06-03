Man injured in shooting at Brockton shopping plaza

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, said a man was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a shooting outside 21 Torrey Street, police said. The address is associated with Points West Plaza.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital.
Aerial footage showed police outside a Wingstop at the shopping plaza.
Authorities did not give word of any arrests being made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Department.