Man injured in South End dog attack

A Boston man is recovering after a vicious dog attack.

David Goldman says he and his dog Cosmo were in Peter's Park in the South End when Cosmo and another dog got into a fight Wednesday morning.

When Goldman intervened, he says the other dog attacked him and took a bite out of his hand.

Goldman suffered a gruesome injury, requiring numerous stitches, but his dog was OK.

After the attack, Goldman had a brief conversation with the other dog's owner.

"She walked over to me," Goldman told NBC10 Boston. "She looked at me, and she said she had a remote control with a shock collar ... and she said, 'I was pressing the button, but he wouldn't stop.' And she never apologized. I didn't stay, I needed to get to the hospital, so I just bolted."

Goldman posted about the incident on Facebook.

He says the owner of the other dog has now reached out to him.

He's hoping to find out if the other dog had rabies shots. If not, he'll have to undergo the painful series of shots himself.