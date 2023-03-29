Local

Massachusetts

Man Jumps From Window to Escape Kingston Fire; Cat Killed, Officials Say

A fire broke out Wednesday at a home on Indian Pond Road in Kingston, Massachusetts

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is safe after jumping from a second-floor window while his home burned in Kingston, Massachusetts.

The blaze that broke out at the home on Indian Pond Road started as a grease fire on the man's stovetop, fire officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. His cat did not survive, officials said.

It took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out, as the home is on a narrow, winding hill.

"It's a fairly decent-sized home, so the challenge, yes, we certainly had challenges with the hill, getting crews up there, the water supply, but in large part, it was simply the volume of fire in the house," Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass said. "We had to stretch multiple lines, it took a little bit to get crews up there, so that just consumed some time."

The house is a total loss, Douglass says.

