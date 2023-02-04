Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash

A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said.

The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old man from Brookfield, was pronounced dead on scene, the district attorney said. His name has not been released.

Two child passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the DA.

Officials did not say if the children were related to the man who died, and there was no immediate word on what may have caused the fatal wreck.

Power was lost in the area for several hours following the crash, East Brookfield police said without elaborating on what caused the outage. The road was also shut down but has since reopened.

The East Brookfield Police, Fire and EMS responded to a fatal one car motor vehicle crash on Podunk Rd last evening. The road was shut down and power was lost in the 500 area for several hours. — East Brookfield Police Department (@EastBPolice) February 4, 2023

Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene, including East Brookfield police and fire departments, EMS, North Brookfield and West Brookfield police departments, Massachusetts State Police, and the DA's office.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. No other information was available Saturday.