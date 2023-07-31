Man killed after ATV crash in New Hampshire

A 54-year-old New Hampshire man died after crashing on his ATV in Middleton, according to the state's Fish and Game Department.

The crash happened on Sunday night on John Jones Road in Middleton, when the man apparently swerved and then rolled his ATV, according to conversation officers. It wasn't clear what caused him to initially swerve his ATV.

Responding officers found the man, identified as Edward Roberge, pinned under the handlebars of his ATV. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Fish and Game Department.

A news release announcing the fatal wreck cited operator error and lack of protective equipment as factors believed to have contributed to the fatality.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire Fish and Game, Middleton fire, Milton police and New Hampshire State Police.