Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man killed after ATV crash in New Hampshire

The driver got pinned under the handlebars of the ATV and was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the state's Fish and Game Department

By Matt Fortin

A 54-year-old New Hampshire man died after crashing on his ATV in Middleton, according to the state's Fish and Game Department.

The crash happened on Sunday night on John Jones Road in Middleton, when the man apparently swerved and then rolled his ATV, according to conversation officers. It wasn't clear what caused him to initially swerve his ATV.

Responding officers found the man, identified as Edward Roberge, pinned under the handlebars of his ATV. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Fish and Game Department.

A news release announcing the fatal wreck cited operator error and lack of protective equipment as factors believed to have contributed to the fatality.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire Fish and Game, Middleton fire, Milton police and New Hampshire State Police.

More New Hampshire news

Ron DeSantis Jul 30

Ron DeSantis stops by New Hampshire events this weekend

Hampton Beach Jul 29

Small plane pulling banner crashes into water off Hampton Beach; lifeguards help pilot to shore

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us