Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Plainville

Man Killed After Being Hit by Car in Plainville

No charges had been put in place as of Wednesday night, the DA's office said

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Plainville, Massachusetts, according to authorities in Norfolk County.

The pedestrian was walking along Taunton Street, near the intersection of Shepherd Street, when he was hit by a passing car around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. The driver of the car stopped, called police and remained on scene, authorities added.

The Plainville man who was hit was found to have trauma that was "obviously life-threatening," the DA's office said, and was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

The man killed has not yet been identified. No charges were in place as of Wednesday night, and an investigation was ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Plainville Police Department is investigating, with the help of Massachusetts State Police and the DA's office.

More Plainville News

sports betting Jan 31

First Legal Sports Bets Are Placed at Mass. Casinos

fire Jun 8, 2022

Condo Complex Fire in Plainville Displaces Residents of 10 Units

This article tagged under:

Plainville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us