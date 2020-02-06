Local
Crossbow Death

Man Killed by Crossbow Fired by Neighbor Trying to Stop Dogs

Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trying to escape from two attacking pit pull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow bolt fired by a neighbor coming to help

A man trying to escape from two attacking pit bull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow bolt fired by a neighbor shooting at the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack, authorities in Massachusetts said.

The death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental, according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney's office.

A neighbor heard a commotion just after noon, made his way into an apartment where the attack was occurring, and went back to his own apartment to grab a crossbow, authorities said.

The arrow is thought to have struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in the next room, where he was trying to barricade himself, the district attorney's office said. A child in the apartment was unharmed.

No names were released.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is a "good Samaritan" who is cooperating in the ongoing investigation, the district attorney's office said.

The dogs had a history of being aggressive, said Andrew McKeever, a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The dogs were shot and killed by responding police officers.

