Man killed by pickup truck in Somerset

A man was killed by a pickup truck that hit him while he was walking in the road in Somerset, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, authorities said.

Matthew Martinville, 55, was walking on Wilbur Avenue when the Chevy Silverado hit him at the intersection with Brayton Avenue about 9:27 p.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. The truck's driver stopped at the scene, tried to help Martinville and called 911.

Martinville, a Somerset resident, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The driver, a 49-year-old from Swansea, was interviewed by police and has cooperated, authorities said. The investigation into what happened continued on Thursday, at which point no criminal charges had been filed.