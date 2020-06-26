Local

Man Killed by Red Line Train at Porter Sq. Station in Cambridge

By Asher Klein

A man was struck and killed by a Red Line train in Cambridge Friday afternoon, MBTA Transit Police said.

Red Line service has been interrupted, with shuttle buses replacing trains between Alewife and Harvard stations, the MBTA said. Service delays are expected.

Officers were called about the incident at the Porter Sq. Station about 4:15 p.m., police said. Local firefighters and paramedics arrived as well.

The man was on the tracks when he was hit, according to police.

Foul play isn't suspected in the man's death, police said. They didn't immediately have more information about him.

