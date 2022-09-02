Deadly Roxbury Crash: Victim ID'ed; Driver, an MBTA Operator, Faces Murder Charge

The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Thursday morning appeared in court on charges including murder Friday, and new details were revealed in the case.

The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin, and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzanet, was accused of assaulting and beating him with intent to murder.

Manzanet, a 54-year-old Hyde Park resident, is an MBTA operator, according to payroll data. An MBTA representative said he was hired in 2017 and is being suspended.

The deadly crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. Thursday on Centre Street near Columbus Avenue. It prompted a large police presence and impacted traffic for hours.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office initially identified the suspect with a different spelling, Maximo Manzette.

Boston police say someone was hit by a car Thursday morning in the Jackson Square area as the investigation into the deadly crash continues.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Manzanet was aware of Ruffin's presence while behind the wheel.

The SUV involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

Neighbors say the intersection can be dangerous.

"That street there, this is like the fourth incident that happened in the matter of a solid three to four months," Bridgette Caban of Roxbury said.