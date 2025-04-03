Man kills his mother and a passing driver in Maine shooting rampage

Police say a Maine man shot and killed his mother while they were driving in a car Wednesday, then got out of the vehicle and began shooting at passing vehicles, killing another woman and injuring two others before shooting and killing himself.

Maine State Police said the incident occurred at 4:14 p.m. on Route 9 in Sabattus, near the Lisbon line. Their investigation determined that 29-year-old James Davis III, of Sabattus, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother, 47-year-old Christine Smith, of Sabattus. While driving on King Road at the intersection of Route 9, Davis shot his mother, who died at the scene.

The vehicle they were in then traveled across Middle Road before coming to a stop, at which point police said Davis got out of the car and began shooting at passing vehicles.

Katherine Williams, 53, of Sabattus, was driving on Middle Road at the time and was struck by gunfire. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she later died.

Two other passing drivers -- 19-year-old Tyson Turner, of Jay, and 35-year-old David Wilson, of Hartford -- were also shot. Both men were taken to Central Maine Medical Center and are expected to survive. No one else was in either of their vehicles.

Police said Davis then shot and killed himself.

Autopsies will be performed on Davis, Smith and Williams to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Detectives and evidence response technicians with the state police Major Crimes Unit remained at the scene throughout the night processing evidence and conducting witness interviews. Lisbon police, Sabattus police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office provided assistance.

The investigation into Wednesday's incident remains active, state police said, and no further details are being released at this time. They are expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sabattus, a town with about 5,000 residents, is located in Androscoggin County in central Maine, just outside the Lewiston-Auburn area. It's the same general area where the Lewiston mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 others injured occurred about a year and a half ago. In fact, the shooter in that incident was ultimately found dead in Lisbon.