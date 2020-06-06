Local

New Hampshire

Man Killed in 2-Car Collision in Hooksett, NH

Hooksett police say the man lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A 62-year-old man was killed Saturday in New Hampshire when his car collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, Hooksett police say.

Officers responded to the area of 1348 Hooksett Road around 10:20 a.m. for a two-car crash.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and then collided with a GMC Yukon traveling in the opposite direction.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old woman who was driving the Yukon was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The fatal crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-624-2560 ext. 322.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirefatal car crashhooksett new hampshire
