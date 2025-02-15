Man killed in 3-car crash on I-95 in Foxboro



A man has died after a multiple car crash on Interstate 95 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, state police said they responded to a 3-car crash on I-95 south prior to Exit 23B with serious injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver suffered a medical event that caused his vehicle to go off the roadway into the median and veer back into the roadway where it hit the two other vehicles. First responders delivered medical aid to the driver and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified by state police as William Martindale, 57, of Attleboro.

One of the other operators suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The highway reopened to normal traffic around 7:40 p.m. following the on scene investigation.