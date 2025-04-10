Man killed in crash involving SUV, motorcycle in Walpole

A man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcle in Walpole, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at Winter Street and Vintage Farm Lane, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. They said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he died. The district attorney's office said his name is not being released until family can be notified.

No details on the driver of the SUV were released.

Walpole police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was traveling east and the motorcycle was headed west on Winter Street when the crash occurred.

The investigation is being conducted by Walpole police, with assistance from Mansfield police and the district attorney's office.