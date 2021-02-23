Local

Man Killed in Crash on Route 1 in Wrentham

A 50-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash on Route 1 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, according to police

NBC10 Boston

A man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

The head-on crash took place on Route 1 southbound, according to state police, who responded shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a 50-year-old Freetown man, was driving a Toyota Tacoma when it was involved in a crash with a Nissan Rogue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

