Templeton

Man Killed in Crash on Route 2 in Templeton

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, was the only person in the car, police said

Police lights
Metro

A 36-year-old Athol, Massachusetts man was killed Monday night after the car he was driving crashed along Route 2 in Templeton.

According to state police, troopers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of a car that had struck a bridge abutment along Route 2.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Mazda 3 sedan was traveling east on the road when it drove off the road and hit the concrete structure, which supports the bridge.

The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, was the only person in the car, police said. His identity had yet to be released.

The incident remains under investigation.

The eastbound side of Route 2 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours but was cleared early Tuesday.

