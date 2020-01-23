Local
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting; Investigation Underway

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

A man was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said the shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 1334 Dorchester Ave. There, they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not publicly named the deceased. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

