Dorchester

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

NBC10 Boston

A man has died after being shot Tuesday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. Officers responded around 7:21 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department's homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left online, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

DorchesterMassachusettsBoston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us