Man killed in Dorchester shooting

A man has died after being shot Tuesday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. Officers responded around 7:21 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department's homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left online, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.