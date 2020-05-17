Local

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

Police found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near 45 Bellevue St.

A man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

Police found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near 45 Bellevue St. after responding to a report of a person shot at around 7:55 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No further information was immediately available.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470.

