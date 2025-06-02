New Hampshire

Man killed in e-bike crash near Hampton Beach

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Hampton NH Police

A man died after crashing his electric bicycle near Hampton Beach in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Hampton police said they responded to the area of 507 Ocean Boulevard around 1:31 a.m. Sunday for a report of a bicycle crash. When they arrived, they found a male driver of an e-bike on the ground suffering from serious injuries suffered in a crash.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police identified the bicycle's operator as 68-year-old James Gallagher, of Hampton.

Their investigation determined that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Gallagher was headed north in the southbound shoulder at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in critical condition, where he died later Sunday morning.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and our thoughts are with Mr. Gallagher's family and friends at this time," Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Hampton police at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 8 hours ago

Firefighters battle blaze at business in southern NH

New Hampshire May 29

Ayotte rejects hearing for Pamela Smart, sentenced to life for husband's 1990 death

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us