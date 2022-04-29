Man Killed in Early-Morning Shooting in New Bedford

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, New Bedford police responded to a report of shots fired on Weld Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a Chrysler Sebring who had been shot.

The victim, a 36-year-old from New Bedford, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The investigation into the homicide remains "extremely active," the district attorney said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately released.