Man Killed in Easton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Easton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say 39-year-old Clark Grant, a Taunton resident, was traveling on Route 138 just before 6 p.m. when he collided with a Jeep that was turning out of a parking lot near the intersection with Foundry Street. Clark was treated by firefighters on scene and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, but he died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were not hurt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by Massachusetts State Police and Easton Detectives.

More details were not immediately available.