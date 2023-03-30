Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Easton

Man Killed in Easton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle and a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided on Route 138 Wednesday afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Easton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say 39-year-old Clark Grant, a Taunton resident, was traveling on Route 138 just before 6 p.m. when he collided with a Jeep that was turning out of a parking lot near the intersection with Foundry Street. Clark was treated by firefighters on scene and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, but he died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were not hurt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by Massachusetts State Police and Easton Detectives.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Easton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us