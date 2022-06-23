Local

Taunton

Man Killed in Electrical Accident in Taunton

Fire oficials said a man was removing an antenna from an apartment building when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line

By Marc Fortier

A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire Thursday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Fire oficials said a man was removing an antenna from a 2-story apartment building on Danforth Street around 7:30 a.m. when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and setting the outside of the building on fire.

Firefighters arrived soon after and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's name is not being released pending the notification of family.

No foul play is suspected. The incident remains under investigation by Taunton police and fire and state police assigned to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney's Office.

