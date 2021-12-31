Man Killed in Explosion at NH Home

A man was killed Friday morning in an explosion at a home in Franklin, New Hampshire.
The office of New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said the blast happened on New Hampton Road. Authorities responded just before 11:30 a.m. to find a male dead inside.
Officials say the fire was caused by the misuse of a propane tank.
The victim was not immediately identified to the public.
Responders did not find any smoke or fire inside the home, officials said.
An autopsy is expected to be conducted Saturday afternoon.