Man killed in fire following armed standoff with police in NH

A man was found dead following a fire and an armed standoff with police in Bradford, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Bradford police responded to an address on West Main Street at 12:43 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person in crisis. When they arrived, officers encountered a man armed with a knife. Additional police resources were called in, including officers from nearby Sutton, Warner and Newbury, along with members of the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office and New Hampshire State Police. The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, without success.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers saw fire and smoke coming from the home, and Bradford Fire and Rescue was called to the scene. Firefighters from nine other area fire departments also responded as the flames intensified.

After multiple hours, firefighters were able to put out the fire, and investigators found the man dead inside. He was taken to the chief medical examiner's officer in Concord, where an autopsy will be conducted to verify his identity and confirm the cause and manner of his death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to call the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.