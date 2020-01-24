Local
Man Killed in Head-On Car Crash in Rockland

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One man was killed and two others were injured on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in a car crash in Rockland, Massachusetts.
A 40-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on car crash in Rockland, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on Route 123 when a Nissan hatchback and Mercedes sedan collided head-on.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston’s SkyRanger Helicopter showed the two vehicles with extensive front-end damage. Several police officers could be seen responding to the incident.

All three men involved in the car crash were rushed to South Shore Hospital. The driver of the Nissan, who was only identified as a 40-year-old man, died at the hospital. Authorities said the other two drivers were expected to survive their injuries.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing by state and local police, as well as the DA’s office.

