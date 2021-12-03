Man Killed in Head-on Crash After Driver Tried to Pass Parked UPS Truck in Worcester

A Massachusetts man attempted to pass a UPS truck that was parked on the side of the road in Worcester Thursday night, and struck a Jeep in oncoming traffic, killing the driver, police said.

Worcester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 292 June Street for the head-on crash involving a Jeep and Nissan just before 7 p.m.

Both drivers were conscious when police arrived, and they were taken to a local hospital, police said. The Jeep driver, identified only as a 64-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not provide any details on injuries to the driver of the Nissan, identified as a 61-year-old Worcester man.

According to investigators, the Nissan driver was traveling west on June Street when he tried to go around a UPS truck that was parked on the side of the road. Police believe the Nissan passed the UPS truck by crossing the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, at which point the vehicle collided head-on with the victim's Jeep that was traveling east.

The crash is under investigation.