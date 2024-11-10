Man killed in hit-and-run in New Haven, Conn.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of State Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Once there, police said they found Luis Timbila in the road on State Street. Medical aid was provided, but he later died of his injuries.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the collision did not stay at the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black Honda Civic with front-end damage. It was reportedly traveling north on State Street toward Hamden and there was a red Honda Civic following it.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is actively investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.