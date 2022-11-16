Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Man Killed in Lowell Shooting

Odogwu Ganobi, 26, died of a gunshot wound after he was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston

By Thea DiGiammerino

An aerial view of a city street with wood multi-family homes lining the road.
NBC10 Boston

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.

The DA’s office said the Medical Examiner confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and that the manner of death is a homicide.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

lowellgun violence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us