New Hampshire

Man killed in motorcycle accident in Londonderry, NH

police_lights
Shutterstock

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Londonderry police and fire responded to report of a crash between a Toyota Highlander and a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle at the intersection of Rockingham and Mammoth roads around 12:18 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Highlander was traveling south on Rockingham Road and attempted to take a left turn onto Mammoth Road when it crossed into the motorcycle's lane of travel.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was evaluated on scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by Londonderry police.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us