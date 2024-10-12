Man killed in motorcycle accident in Londonderry, NH

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Londonderry police and fire responded to report of a crash between a Toyota Highlander and a Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle at the intersection of Rockingham and Mammoth roads around 12:18 p.m. Saturday.

The Highlander was traveling south on Rockingham Road and attempted to take a left turn onto Mammoth Road when it crossed into the motorcycle's lane of travel.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was evaluated on scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by Londonderry police.