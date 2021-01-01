Man Killed in New Year's Eve Crash on Route 24 in Stoughton

A driver was struck and killed by a car after exiting his vehicle following a crash on Route 24 in Stoughton Thursday night.

Police say the driver -- identified as Brandon Rose, 34, of Boston -- was headed southbound on Route 24 shortly before 11:30p.m. when he lost control and struck a guardrail. His car then struck an another car.

According to State Police, Rose exited his car and was then stuck by an SUV driven by a 32-year-old man from Milton. Rose died from his injuries.

A 25-year-old male passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not hurt.

Authorities are investigating the cause of crash.