Man Killed in New Year's Eve Crash on Route 24 in Stoughton

A driver was struck and killed by a car after exiting his vehicle following a crash on Route 24 in Stoughton Thursday night.
Police say the driver -- identified as Brandon Rose, 34, of Boston -- was headed southbound on Route 24 shortly before 11:30p.m. when he lost control and struck a guardrail. His car then struck an another car.
According to State Police, Rose exited his car and was then stuck by an SUV driven by a 32-year-old man from Milton. Rose died from his injuries.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
A 25-year-old male passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not hurt.
Authorities are investigating the cause of crash.